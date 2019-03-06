Tommaso Ciampa's In-Ring Future Is In Serious Question As He Will Undergo Neck Surgery This Week

We have been reporting for the past couple weeks that current WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is out of action with an undisclosed injury, and has not competed since the Smackdown Live tapings in New Orleans on February 19th.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Ciampa is dealing with a serious neck injury and is scheduled to undergo neck surgery later this week. Furthermore, Ciampa has been pulled from all upcoming scheduled appearances.

Following the surgery, Meltzer noted that Ciampa will be unable to compete in the ring for a “long, long time”, meaning it is very likely the Champion will be forced to relinquish the NXT Title at some point.

Meltzer added Ciampa will definitely miss WrestleMania weekend, forcing him off the NXT Takeover New York card, and he will likely be pulled from the current Dusty Rhodes Classic being taped in NXT.

As of now, there is no timetable for Ciampa’s return, and it looks like his future is in serious question following news that he is dealing with a neck injury. Anytime a WWE star is dealing with an injury involving the neck or the spine, and requires surgery, there is the fear that it could lead to more serious issues which have forced stars like Steve Austin, Paige and Edge to retire early.

Tommaso Ciampa, along with Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Aleister Black, recently made his main roster debut when he was called up to both Raw and Smackdown Live. The group of four NXT standouts joined names like EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery as NXT names who were also called up to the WWE main roster this year, and are paving the way for the creative shake-up Vince McMahon intended at the end of 2018.

