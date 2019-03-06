MMA

Watch: Pop star Demi Lovato knocks Fox analyst Jay Glazer's tooth out with punch

Watch: Pop star Demi Lovato knocks Fox analyst Jay Glazer's tooth out with punch

MMA

Watch: Pop star Demi Lovato knocks Fox analyst Jay Glazer's tooth out with punch

By March 6, 2019

By: |

It’s a known fact that pop star Demi Lovato is well-trained in mixed martial arts, as that appears to be her workout of choice.

MMA also helps keep Lovato away from her vices, as she’s struggled with drug use in the path, so sparring in the Octagon is very beneficial for her in that sense.

Not only that, she’s pretty damn good at it.

Fox analyst Jay Glazer learned that lesson this week, when Lovato knocked his tooth out during a sparring session at his gym, Unbreakable, in Los Angeles.

Ouch. Hopefully the tooth fairy pays him a visit.

MMA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home