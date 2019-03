Wednesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals

Detroit at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Youngstown State at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals

Long Island University-Brooklyn at Sacred Heart— NEC Front Row, 6 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Robert Morris— NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Farleigh Dickinson — NEC Front Row, 7 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

1st Round, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Morehead State vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Old Dominion — CBS Sports on Facebook, 7 p.m.

LSU at Florida — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Fordham — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Richmond at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Davidson — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Western Kentucky — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Sam Houston State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Duquense at Saint Louis — Fox College Sports Central/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPN2. 9 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Boise State at New Mexico — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State — FS1, 11 p.m.

BTN Live: Super Wednesday Edition — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

America East Tournament

Quarterfinals

Binghamton at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Hartford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Virginia vs. Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

1st Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Penn State vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Quarterfinals

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Belmont vs. Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, SC

Florida vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Campbell at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Abiliene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Softball

Longwood at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Longwood at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Agustín Muquita Sánchez, La Chorrera, Panama

Independiente vs. Sporting Kansas City — Univision Deportes/Twitter, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Estadio BBVA Bancomer, Monterrey, Mexico

CF Monterrey vs. Atlanta United — Univision Deportes/Twitter, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

Opening Ceremony — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Players: 2013 (Tiger Woods) — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Cormier vs. Gustafsson — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston — ESPN, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Yankees — YES, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Colorado — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Arizona vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle — Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Washington — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — ESPN/TSN2/RDS2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/TSN2/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington at Philadelphia — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL’s Best — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Highlights —beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Boris Kodjoe — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Sports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m. (Paris leads 2-0 on aggregate)

Round of 16: 2nd Leg, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. AS Roma — Galavision, 2:30 p.m. (Roma leads 2-1 on aggregate)

Fútbol Central — Galavision/Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.