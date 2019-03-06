What you need to know about bets on Horse Races

Bookmaker business originally appeared on the racetrack. And so far in people who are inexperienced in a bookmaker business, bets are associated primarily with horse racing, although in fact football belongs here, and races are not very popular among players of bookmakers today. As for the players, they generally do not perceive the races as an opportunity to make money; although in the UK, bookmakers and some players have good income from this sport. Bookies also use professional horse racing software – horse-betting software helps determine all the data about the race and check the coefficients.

Unfortunately, major horse racing tournaments occur infrequently and there is little information about them on the Internet. Weaker tournaments are held almost daily, but they are of little interest to bookmaker customers. Races vary in length: short, medium, and long distances may occur.

In horse racing, you can bet on the winner of the race, on a horse that has taken a certain place or ranked among the first places. You can also try to predict which of the first two horses will be at the finish.

If there is no clear favorite in the race, bookmakers usually offer high odds for racers to win. Often, outsiders also win in races, with winning odds of 20 or higher.

When analyzing horses, you need to rely on the following criteria – some horse racing database software collects it:

Horse health

The status shows the number of victories and losses of the horse. Many players bet on the horse who won the most in the last run. This is a completely wrong strategy of game. It is possible that the horse had weak rivals in these races, and therefore, it overcame them. Also take into account the length of the distance.

Horse age

On the one hand, the more mature horse has a lot of experience in the races, but a big age is also a negative component. In the race with a long distance, the adult horse may not be strong enough. Too young racers are also a bad bet. Therefore, it is more rational to bet on such horses, which are in their prime.

Weather

Weather can affect the final result of the race. Therefore, betting on the favorites should be done only under favorable weather conditions. During bad weather, you can risk putting it on an outsider.

Number of days passed since the previous horse race

With a long race, this criterion is not as important as with short races, in which it is desirable that the horse has a good rest before it.

Horse treadmill

Usually, horses starting from extreme lanes have the advantage. Of course, this does not mean that the outsider will win the race from the extreme track, but if other things being equal, the horse has another factor that speaks in its favor.

Jockey fame

Most often, players overestimate experienced jockeys. That is why bookmakers put low odds on their horses. Of course, experience plays a big role in horse racing, but often such jockeys are already fed up to the mouth with victories, which cannot be said about young riders who still have something to prove to others.

When analyzing horses, Betinvest recommends using various services with extensive tournaments and race databases. Unfortunately, in this sport, there are a lot of “strange” races, but fortunately, they can be easily traced in the line of bookmakers. Betting on horseracing is desirable not just a few days before the race, but immediately before it starts, so that the coefficients are already formed and you can keep track of the race’s contractual nature. In some cases, it makes sense to bet on several horses to hedge your funds.

When betting on horseracing, you must use some strategy of the game. Betting “by intuition”, you will certainly lose your money sooner or later. Therefore, Betinvest advise you to be sure to develop your gaming strategy or use the strategies of other players.

Being from the other side of the barricades as the bookmaker, you should choose software for horse racing betting wisely: sports betting software is convenient for usage and smart enough to work with the data correctly.