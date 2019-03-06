Where to watch Manchester United-PSG live stream online, on TV channels

PSG look to consider where it left off the last time these two teams met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, having destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford, 2-0.

The Red Devils could barely muster any offense at all, and it certainly isn’t going to get any easier in the Parc de Princes, one of the most difficult venues to play in in the world. Manchester United mustered only one shot on goal (10 total shots), while PSG fired five on target (of 12 total). Many are quick to point out that United played with 10 men in the match, however, that had no impact at all on the score, as the red card came in the 89th minute.

And, quite frankly, Paul Pogba really cost his team on that foolish play, as his red card earned him a suspension in this match, at the most costly time. The Red Devils will be missing roughly their starters, as Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia are all out. As such, it’s very difficult to see them scoring much — if at all, in this game, as Romelu Lukaku will be forced to shoulder the load.

As for PSG, well, it’s quite a different story. Neymar is still dealing with a foot injury (although it didn’t stop him from partying it up at Carnaval, and being spotted getting cozy with Brazilian pop icon Anitta. The rest of the squad is healthy, for the most part. Edinson Cavani missed the first leg with a hip injury, but he could be available to enter the match as a substitute, and will be a game-time decision.

Betting odds list PSG as a -220 favorite, which is incredibly steep, given that PSG do not have to win the match to advance. In fact, Manchester United could potentially cash as a +590 underdog, yet still not move on (if it were to win by one goal, for example). So while we would normally look favorably upon the draw, or Manchester United +0.5 goals, we think PSG will be able to limit the Red Devils’ chances, and another 2-0 victory appears likely.

How to watch Manchester United vs. PSG

Date: March 6, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK)

Streaming: fuboTV (USA), BT Sport App (UK)

It’s going to be difficult for Manchester United to compete with PSG on Wednesday, given how undermanned they are, so tactics are extremely important, which makes us very interested in seeing what strategy new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer employs.