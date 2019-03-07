Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
February update: City Kickboxing debuts in the lead.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: February Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|NR
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|1
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Fortis MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|NR
|Hard Knocks 365
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Xtreme Couture
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|NR
|Adrenaline MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|BMF Ranch
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Different Breed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Factory X
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Genesis BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Gracie Barra Portland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Gracie Barra Portland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Imperio Fight
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|New Stream
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Next Generation
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Nova Uniao
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Rio Fighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Syndicate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|TATA Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Team Maximo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Tiger Muay Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|NR
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|3
|Alliance MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|NR
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|NR
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|NR
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|13
|Roufusport
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|44
|NR
|Team Alpha Male
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|50
|NR
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Australian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Cerrado MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Evolucao Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Jackson-Wink
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Kings MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|13
|Ohana Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|Team Quest
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|50
|NR
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|81
|NR
|Allstars Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|81
|13
|American Top Team
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|0
|-4
|81
|NR
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|81
|NR
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|81
|NR
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|81
|NR
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|87
|24
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|88
|23
|MMA Lab
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
