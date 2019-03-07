Cowboys DE David Irving blasts NFL over stance on cannabis

The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of pass-rusher David Irving for an indefinite period of team after he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the third time in his NFL career.

It’s obviously not known exactly what Irving tested positive for, but given his history, and what he recently said, we’re willing to bet it was cannabis.

Irving took to Instagram and went in on the NFL, over its stance on the popular drug, in a post that he has since deleted. TMZ Sports was able to capture his comment, in this screenshot seen below.

“Once they do that, give me a call,” he wrote. “Cuz it’s bulls-it how I have Xanax bars n hydros right next to me to take, given to me by the NFL of course. However, we can’t smoke the same weed the staff itself smokes.”

Irving may have a point, but right now, cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, and is a banned substance in the NFL. And he kind of put a target on his back a few months ago when he said he’s been “medicated” in every NFL game he’s played in.