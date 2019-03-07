Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor rematch gaining steam, sparking fight rumors

An interesting development took place this week, when Conor McGregor went back and broke down his biggest fights for his fans on Twitter.

McGregor wasn’t his usual bold, swagger-filled self, and he was actually honest, being critical in his analysis. Fans quickly joined in the action, and, of course, the talk quickly focused on his biggest fight to date, when he squared off in the ring with the GOAT — Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A fan provided his take on the first few rounds, and that’s when McGregor made sure to respond, but did so by saying the following, which raised eyebrows:

“A rematch will be interesting no doubt,” McGregor wrote.

I spoiled it with the rush right hook here. The angle was made. He was in the dirt. I just had to set correctly into my feet and fire. Rushing the right hook I lost balance on my back hand.

Great boxing fight!

A rematch will be interesting no doubt. https://t.co/bYVWhOjKO4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 6, 2019

It would be interesting, although it probably wouldn’t be much of a fight, unless the GOAT let it happen. In the first matchup, it seemed like Mayweather was just toying with McGregor, trying to extend the fight for ratings purposes. Once he began really putting forth the effort, the fight was over rather quickly. McGregor has a lot of heart, but he can’t go toe-to-toe with the GOAT — he’s simply outclassed.