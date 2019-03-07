Gameday 67: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets (Phase 1)

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern – NBCSN | AT&TSN

The Penguins host the Blue Jackets in the front end of a home-and-home that represents perhaps the biggest regular season game in this millennium. Sounds dramatic, but it all depends upon your viewpoint. This is Phase One. This is a Preview.

You could argue the regular season finale against the Sabres in 2015 was large (large like BranDong Sutter), but ultimately that was to eek into the playoffs as the 8 seed and sacrificial lamb to a far superior Rangers squad that year. Beyond that, with the bulk of the early 2000’s being a Wasteland, Baby, there ain’t many others that stack up quite the way this one does.

The pivotal nature of this home-and-home will likely shake out the playoff picture in the Metropolitan and maybe the Eastern Conference as a whole. The Penguins sit in the top Wild Card tied with Montreal’s 79 points and 34 regulation and overtime wins. Columbus, also with 66 games played, sits 2 points back of the Penguins.

Two regulation wins for the Penguins would put them 6 points clear of the Jackets with 14 games remaining. Two regulation wins for the Jackets would vault them over the Penguins and create a quagmire (giggity) where 2 of Montreal, Pittsburgh, and Columbus would likely make the playoffs with one unfortunate club missing out. Don’t rule out Carolina falling off, either, as they’re also tied with the Penguins’ 79 points (but hold the tie-breaker with an additional win in regulation/overtime).

God knows at least one of these games will be a 3-point game, and Science knows this will in all likelihood be a split, mainly because of how played up this whole scenario is. But if either team gets a sweep of this mini-series in any fashion, it will reverberate through the final stretch of the season.

The Penguins welcomed Brian Dumoulin back to the ice in their gritty win over the Panthers on Tuesday night. Kris Letang skated on consecutive days without contact, while Olli Maatta continued to take individual work before practice. Both remain out, as Letang did not skate this morning due to illness.

All your base are belong to Sidney Crosby.

McCann – Crosby – Guentzel

ZAR – Malkin – Kessel

Simon – Bjugstad – Hornqvist

Blueger – Cullen – Wilson

Johnson – Dumoulin

Pettersson-Gudbranson

Schultz-Trotman

Murray

The Blue Jackets went shopping at the deadline like Tyrone Biggums accidentally got someone else’s $5,000 tax return in East Baltimore. They brought in Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel, Keith Kinkaid, and… Adam Fucking McQuaid. It’d be a goddamn shame if they did all that and missed the playoffs, eh?

Sergey Bobrovsky wasn’t in the building for the skate, so he won’t even dress for the evening. That makes a degree of sense. All signs pointed to Keith Kinkaid getting the start, which also makes a degree of sense within the context of this season. Instead, in true Tortorellian fashion, it looks like the Jackets will trot out Joonas Korpisalo for the big game. Don’t be shocked if there’s a bit of gamesmanship going on here. Some phantom “injury” where suddenly Kinkaid gets the start.

In two career games against the #Pens, Korpisalo is 0-2-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and .886 save percentage. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) March 7, 2019

Whatever.

Panarin – Duchene – Atkinson

Foligno – Jenner – Anderson

Wennberg – DuBois – Bjorkstrand

Dzingel – Dubinsky – Hannikainen

Werenski – Jones

Nutivaara – Savard

Harrington – Kukan

Korpisalo

One game at a time, defend home ice.

Death has many faces. I’m looking forward to meeting this one.

Go Pens.