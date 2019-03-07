Jim Ross Reveals Whether Or Not He Will Re-Sign With WWE Amidst All Elite Wrestling Rumors

Back in 2018, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was tied to initial rumors regarding the yet-to-be-announced All Elite Wrestling promotion. At the time, names such as The Khan Family and Chris Jericho were also rumored to be joining the promotion which would likely be headed up by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

At the end of 2018, on New Year’s Eve to be exact, the official announcement came that All Elite Wrestling would be launching in 2019, and it was later revealed that Chris Jericho had signed with the promotion, being headed up by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, and backed by The Khan family.

On the latest episode of The Jim Ross Report podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he will not be re-signing with WWE when his contract expires later this month.

Ross added, via PWInsider, that his deal expires on March 29th, and him and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways. Additionally, Ross revealed he met with Vince McMahon personally to decide his future.

Ross, a veteran announcer who has made sporadic appearances for WWE in the past couple years, noted that while he believes he still has a lot to offer the pro wrestling world, some people in Vince McMahon’s “inner circle” do not feel the same way.

With regards to rumors that Ross might inevitably be heading to All Elite Wrestling, Ross did not announce that specifically, but did tease his wrestling future when he said he does not expect to be out of work for very long.

Finally, Ross said he believes a podcast with Conrad Thompson will likely happen for him in the future, and if it does happen, it will likely replace the current format of his Ross Report podcast. Ross launched his podcast back in 2014 via PodcastOne, but relaunched the show on Westwood One back in 2018.