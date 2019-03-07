Is the Jimmy Butler blowup coming for the Sixers?

Are the Sixers going to start experiencing the madness of Jimmy Butler?

The national media has been praying for this day. Ever since the Minnesota Timberwolves dealt Butler in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, everybody has been on the edge of their seats. It’s been talked about for months. “When will Jimmy Butler implode?” There were a few moments where we felt it was coming, but finally, there’s a clip rolling around of Butler clearly frustrated on the bench, mouthing off.

I am genuinely shocked that the national media hasn’t made this a big deal. A frustrated Jimmy Butler is what many have been waiting for, and when he’s finally here, there isn’t some major overreaction. I don’t know if I should be impressed or confused. However, just because the national media seemingly missed it, tons of Sixers fans have caught the clip of Butler’s frustration, and they have been talking about it since it all went down.

Jimmy Buckets gets upset

“I told you, that don’t work man” – Jimmy Butler referring the defensive strategy with the Lavine/Lopez pick and roll…….Brett can’t be blamed though, right? pic.twitter.com/Ad7wihXP5p — Made For Philly (@MadeForPhilly) March 7, 2019

Moments before Butler’s complaints, the Sixers completely blew it. As the Chicago Bulls were on offense, the Sixers screwed up rather badly on defense. As two guys, for whatever reason, switched to double Robin Lopez, Bulls’ guard Zach LaVine took the ball right to the hoop for two points.

Not only was double-teaming Lopez pointless, but Lavine was cooking the Sixers all night. Naturally, some Sixers got upset. Butler especially did. And apparently, Butler was criticizing Sixers’ coach Brett Brown just like the rest of us. Was the entire game Brown’s fault? No. But for once it would be nice to not have to point the finger at the coach for an awful decision.

After the presumed loss before the teams had to comeback out Jimmy Butler could be heard yelling “We better draw up a better f****** play if we do”. Brett Brown was close enough to hear it — Tony Gill (@tonygill670) March 7, 2019

Jimmy Butler has every right to be upset. Unfortunately, when Butler tends to get upset, his angry mindset tends to linger on. I’m not sure if this is just an isolated incident, or if Butler is going to move forward with a sour attitude.

As we know him to be an outspoken player, we can probably expect a few more of these clips to happen in the future. Hopefully, it doesn’t escalate to anything more though. So far, the Butler experiment has run smoothly in Philly, it would be unfortunate if it starts to go off the rails now.