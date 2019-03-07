Johnson eager to secure “poignant” Festival victory aboard Lalor

Top jockey Richard Johnson believes it would be “a very poignant moment” if Lalor wins the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Johnson, who will partner the seven-year-old on the opening day of the meeting, is aiming to deliver a first Festival victory for Kayley Woollacott.

The Devon trainer was thrust into the spotlight after her husband, Richard, took his own life after succumbing to mental health issues.

She subsequently took charge of the training operation and her decision was rewarded when Lalor romped to victory in the Top Novice Hurdle at the Grand National Meeting back in April.

Woollacott switched the horse to fences this season and he burst into the Arkle picture with an impressive victory in a Grade 2 event at Cheltenham during November.

Lalor was then beaten on unsuitable ground at Sandown in December, but Johnson insists the partnership can return to winning ways at the Festival.

“He did a nice piece of work over two miles at Exeter,” he told Betway. “It was great for him to have an away day without the pressure of a full-blown race day – he felt really well and I couldn’t be happier with him.”

Lalor hasn’t run since his Sandown defeat, with Woollacott opting not to risk the horse at Doncaster during January due to the unfavourable ground conditions.

He will face an extremely tough test at Cheltenham, with Glen Forsa and Duc Des Genievres amongst the horses strongly fancied to win the race.

Defi Du Seuil, Hardline and Kalashnikov are others who could force their way into contention, but Johnson is eager to claim what he acknowledges would be an emotional victory for the Woollacott stable.

“Every Cheltenham Festival is very, very important – any winner there is a massive day,” he added. “But the Arkle is one of the top class races – one of the Grade 1s.

“Obviously for Kayley and the team, in memory of Richard, it would be a very poignant moment if he could get his head in front.”