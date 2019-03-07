LeBron James pays tribute to Michael Jordan after passing him on NBA scoring list (Video)

Lakers star LeBron James entered Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets just 13 points shy of Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and fans at Staples Center were hoping to see history in the making.
James did indeed surpass Jordan in the second quarter of the game, scoring point No. 32,294 to put him within striking distance of Kobe Bryant (33,463.) He did so on this play.
James did surpass MJ on the list, but he made sure to show the GOAT some love in doing so. He wore a custom pair of Jordan-inspired LeBron 16s, as you can see below.
The two once shook hands back in 2003, when James was a senior in high school, preparing to enter the NBA Draft; little did they know they’d eventually sit No. 4 and No. 5 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
James’ former teammates, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, reacted to his big achievement.
James scored 31 points in 31 minutes of action in the game, but the Lakers lost at home, again, 115-99.
