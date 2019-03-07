LeBron James pays tribute to Michael Jordan after passing him on NBA scoring list (Video)

Lakers star LeBron James entered Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets just 13 points shy of Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and fans at Staples Center were hoping to see history in the making.

James did indeed surpass Jordan in the second quarter of the game, scoring point No. 32,294 to put him within striking distance of Kobe Bryant (33,463.) He did so on this play.

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on the NBA's All Time Scoring List pic.twitter.com/6toVzCMVgi — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 7, 2019

With a second-quarter basket against the Nuggets, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/N09nAN3Jay — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 7, 2019

James did surpass MJ on the list, but he made sure to show the GOAT some love in doing so. He wore a custom pair of Jordan-inspired LeBron 16s, as you can see below.

The two once shook hands back in 2003, when James was a senior in high school, preparing to enter the NBA Draft; little did they know they’d eventually sit No. 4 and No. 5 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for the fourth-most points in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ULPfK5SzYj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 7, 2019

James’ former teammates, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, reacted to his big achievement.

From the visitors locker room at Barclays Center, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye mockingly congratulated ex-teammate LeBron James tonight on passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list: pic.twitter.com/EV3TSELx0n — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 7, 2019

James scored 31 points in 31 minutes of action in the game, but the Lakers lost at home, again, 115-99.