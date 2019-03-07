Look: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take over Paris, dazzle in these photos

March 7, 2019

Paris, France is known for its fashion scene, and that’s why Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney, elected to fly there on business recently.

The two have been in Paris for the past few days, and, as usual, they’re doing it up, while sharing the best moments from their trip with their followers on social media.

They made sure to post a photo to set the mood.

We were the coolest

Kim also rocked a beret to get in the spirit of France, because of course she did.

An a whatta???

She also rocked a cheetah outfit, made by famous designer Azzedine Alaïa.

You don’t understand…this is an Alaia

Here’s another photo of the two of them taking over a room.

Kourtney has been in the news a lot recently, as she’s now rumored to be dating drummer Travis Barker, in case you were not aware.

