Look: Pop star Justin Timberlake hangs out with Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Anyone who has seen pop legend Justin Timberlake perform at concerts know that he’s always bringing “sexy back,” and that he gives 110 percent each and every night.

As such, a lot of celebrities flock to see JT perform, no matter where he is, and what the ticket prices cost. Tickets to a Timberlake concert range from anywhere from $1,000 to up to a few thousand dollars, for suite or stage-level VIP tickets.

But when you’re an athlete, you can get hooked up to attend events free of charge, with the highest level of access. That’s apparently what Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, did. Patrick posted a photo showing the two of them hanging out with JT after a recent show.

One former NASCAR star, the greatest quarterback in Packers history and one of the best performers of our generation — all in one photo.

In case you’re interested, by the way, here are a few more photos of Patrick and Rodgers.

Rodgers appears to be enjoying the offseason so far.