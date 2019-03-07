NASCAR Power Rankings: TicketGuardian 500 From Phoenix

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into ISM Raceway in Phoenix for the TicketGuardian 500, the fourth race of the 2019 season. Last weekend in Las Vegas, Joey Logano picked up his first win of the season after holding off his teammate Brad Keselowski on the final lap. Keselowski turned in another strong performance on the heels of his win the weekend prior in Atlanta.

In Phoenix, the attention will turn to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team. Harvick has 32 career starts at Phoenix and he has won there nine times. Add in his 16 top-five finishes and his 21 top-10 finishes, and it’s hard not to name him the favorite to win this weekend.

Coming out of Las Vegas there was another shakeup in the Power Rankings. As you know there tends to be a lot of movement in the rankings over the first few weeks of the season since the sample size is so small. As always, we would love to hear who is in your top spot. Be sure to head over to Twitter and tweet us the driver you think should be atop of the rankings!