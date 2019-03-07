NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

March 7, 2019

March 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Lakers)

12 points, 3-5 FG, 6-8 FT, 17 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

A quiet, efficient night from the Denver lynchpin.

 


