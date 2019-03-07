Paul Heyman Shoots On Dean Ambrose's Attitude And WWE Critics Who Call Brock Lesnar 'Lazy'

Back in 2016, Dean Ambrose faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in a match which was widely criticized as a lackluster bout.

Later in the same year, Ambrose went on Steve Austin’s podcast, which aired on WWE Network, and suggested that the match might have fell short of expectations because Brock Lesnar was unwilling to work with him on laying out a better match.

In a shoot interview conducted for Inside The Ropes, Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman addressed rumors that Dean Ambrose was frustrated with his WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar and with The Beast himself.

“I’m sure Dean Ambrose is very frustrated with [the match]”, said Heyman. “Is he frustrated with his performance on the Stone Cold podcast? I didn’t insult him, I’m speaking the truth.

“You think actually [Ambrose] didn’t come into the match with Brock Lesnar with the same attitude? Ask Braun Strowman what happens when you take liberties with Brock Lesnar…You mess with Brock Lesnar the match is not going to be that good you’re just going to get your ass kicked,” added Heyman.

Heyman went on to allege that Steve Austin was not happy with Dean Ambrose’s performance on his podcast, insinuating that Austin was upset with asking Ambrose questions only to receive answers from an Ambrose who appeared to be “half asleep.”

As for critics who label Brock Lesnar as lazy, Heyman said, “anyone who thinks that Brock Lesnar is lazy is not taking a look at the right circumstances. Come on, lazy? Lazy got him to a Division I Heavyweight Championship? Lazy had him knock out Randy Couture in his fourth MMA fight?”

Heyman praised Lesnar’s ability to defeat Mark Hunt in UFC at 265 pounds, then return to WWE just six weeks later at 295 pounds to face Randy Orton. “[Lesnar put on] a performance against Randy Orton that pissed off everybody to the point that people in the locker room thought it was for real.”

You can watch the full interview with Heyman in the above video player, and if any of the above quotes are used for article purposes please credit The Floor Seat for the transcriptions.