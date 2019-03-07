Soccer star Neymar has epic meltdown, roasts referees in Instagram rant after Champions League loss

PSG had a meltdown of epic proportions in their Champions League match against Manchester United on Wednesday, and, fittingly, so did Neymar, who sat out the game due to a foot injury he’s been recovering from.

The star striker had to watch his team — which was a 1/50 favorite to advance to the quarterfinal round — give up an early goal in the opening minutes, then continue to choke under pressure. PSG tied the match at one goal apiece, but a goal that followed not too long after, and a penalty kick goal in extra time, saw Manchester United through to the next round via a dramatic 3-1 upset.

It’s safe to say no one could have predicted the match to unfold as it did — certainly not Neymar. Check out how he felt after Man U emerged victorious.

The agony and the ecstasy pic.twitter.com/fTMuTFJLjV — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2019

Neymar remained quiet — probably because he was shell-shocked — in that shot. However, he took to Instagram after the game to blast the referee for the penalty kick call.

“This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR,” he wrote, in a comment that has since been deleted, via Sky Sports. “There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f–k yourselves!”

We agree with Neymar, as it was an absolutely terrible call, but PSG should never have been in that position in the first place. They had chances to ice the contest with a second goal, but failed to do so.