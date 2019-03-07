The Fascination with TV and Movie Inspired Slots

Award-winning providers of digitally distributed gaming solutions for the iGaming industry continue to rely heavily on popular TV shows and movies for inspiration for their latest slot releases. So, whether is an action-packed movie, a hilarious comedy or something from the fantasy adventure genre featuring mythical, wild-western and Nordic themes, the opportunities are out there. Next, we take a look at some of the most famous slot games that came to life thanks to their Hollywood background.

Jumanji Slot

Jumanji slot is one of the latest additions in Net Ent’s arsenal of popular movie-based games. It has taken the fame of the second movie – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle that crossed over the $950 million mark at the worldwide box office – and the theme of the first movie from 1995 to turn this slot into one of the most played games of the last year. When the comparison site BingoFind reviewed this game, it was mentioned that Net Ent put all their marketing muscle behind this release, making it a true spectacle.

Vikings Video Slot

There’s never been a shortage of slot games inspired by Norse mythology, but when the television series Vikings became a monster hit for the History channel, it was only a matter of time before someone developed it into a game for the gambling industry. Following similar themed releases such as Vikings Runecraft and Vikings Go Wild, this new addition features all the main characters from the TV show that fans have come to love. Looking at the release calendar, there are more games coming up this year that will look to take advantage of this Nordic theme.

Planet of the Apes Slot

Who would have thought that those talking apes with rifles riding horses would move from the big screen to your laptop and mobile screen? But that’s exactly what happened when Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes turned out to be the inspiration for this new game. The adaptation was an instant success as the game splits the screen in two and allows players to access two sets of reels at once. This was an instant classic!

Bridesmaids Slot

Microgaming, the Isle of Man based software development company, secured the rights from Universal Pictures to develop this slot game based on the hit 2011 movie starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph among others. Just like the movie that had you laughing from start to end, Bridesmaids commands attention as you can expect to see a lot of the characters across the reels.

Where to find these games

In addition to online casino and bingo sites, a number of sports betting websites continue to increase their game offerings, so you can expect to find any of the aforementioned titles at a regulated gambling site. All these games can be accessed from your laptop and smartphone devices.