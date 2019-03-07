WWE News: Latest 'WrestleMania 35' Creative Plans, Hulk Hogan At 'WrestleMania 36' Press Conference, Ciampa Surgery Update

As we noted on Wednesday, WWE WrestleMania 36 will be emanating live from Tampa, Florida, and the company held a press conference earlier today to make the announcement official.

On hand for the press conference are Hulk Hogan, Triple H, the Mayor of Tampa, and more, and you can watch the entire conference in the above video player.

WWE Confirms Ciampa Surgery

As noted, WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be undergoing neck surgery this week, and the procedure is expected to keep Ciampa out of action for a “long, long, time.”

WWE.com has since confirmed Ciampa’s surgery, and noted he will be undergoing an anterior cervical fusion procedure, which is a similar surgery undergone by Steve Austin and Edge. In the case of Austin and Edge, the issues regarding their respective neck injuries prematurely ended their careers, however it remains to be seen what the prognosis will be for Tommaso Ciampa. Below is WWE.com’s official announcement.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will undergo neck surgery tomorrow, WWE.com has confirmed. Following a medical evaluation today, Ciampa has been scheduled for an anterior cervical fusion. Stick with WWE.com for more details as they become available.

Latest ‘WrestleMania 35’ Creative Plans

We are officially one month away from WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey, and so far the only announced matches for the PPV include Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title, and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title.

It is expected that Becky Lynch will be added to the Rousey vs Flair match, making it a Triple Threat main event title bout, and that announcement will likely come after Lynch faces Flair at Fastlane on Sunday. If Lynch can defeat Flair at the PPV, she will be inserted into the match at ‘Mania.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, names like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston and John Cena are all being discussed for matches at WrestleMania, but those bouts do not seem to be set in stone as of this writing. Meltzer did note, however, that fans can expect to see numerous multi-person matches on the ‘Mania card this year in order to get as many talents on the PPV as possible.

“I did hear that a couple of weeks ago, that even though the main event is gonna be a multiple-person match, we’re probably gonna get a lot of multiple-person matches just so everyone gets on the card,” revealed Meltzer, h/t to 411Mania for the transcription.