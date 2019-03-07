Your Daily Cartoon: Effect of big-name MLB free agents getting signed

MLB spring training began with the two biggest free agents — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — unsigned.

There was talk among the league criticizing owners over supposed “collusion,” as to why these players weren’t paid the big bucks, and remained unsigned.

Well, as it stands, Machado was awarded a $300 million contract, while Harper got $330 million. That broke the record for largest contract, which was previously set by Giancarlo Stanton. As such, it’s time to ease up talk ripping the owners for this supposed “collusion.”