Ben Simmons could miss Friday's game due to sickness

Sixers’ guard Ben Simmons woke up with a stomach virus on Friday and now could miss the game against Houston.

Do the Philadelphia 76ers have to start walking around wrapped in bubble wrap with a mask over their mouths? There’s something new every day with this team. About a month ago, JJ Redick missed some time with a stomach virus. Joel Embiid was also playing in some games with stomach issues as well, and now Ben Simmons is the latest victim of the sickness.

On Friday morning in Houston, Simmons woke up feeling under the weather. According to Sixers’ head coach Brett Brown, Simmons is dealing with a stomach virus. Now, he’s listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets. Not a very ideal situation considering the Sixers current state. There are a few key injuries, but now there’s an essential sickness as well.

What else could go wrong?

Before the final injury report even came out, the Sixers were expected to be without Joel Embiid once again, and Boban Marjanovic. Now, there’s a strong possibility that Simmons won’t see the court either which is entirely problematic considering the opponent for Friday.

The Sixers are coming off of one of their most frustrating losses from Wednesday night. They took a tough loss to the inferior Chicago Bulls, that ended on a botched defensive play, which gave them Chicago the lead with less than a second left in the game.

Now, as they look to bounce back, they could potentially be without two of their starters. So far, the second half of the season hasn’t treated the 76ers right. As we approach the playoff race, the Sixers are fortunately in good shape. The unfortunate part though would be that they are missing some valuable time working on their team chemistry as a whole. Hopefully, Embiid gets back soon, and Simmons’ stomach doesn’t get any worse then it is. With this team, you truly never know.