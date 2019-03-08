Can you strengthen weak ankles while playing soccer?

Injuries are common when you are playing soccer and strengthening your ankles is important while playing soccer. Otherwise you may get hurt. You can’t directly make your ankle stronger, but you can train yourself and strengthen your ankles while playing soccer.

You can also take some steps during play like wear good soccer cleats, always wear socks, wrap fitness tapes, and wear shin guards. You can also warm up your ankles by exercise it will help you and it will strengthen your weak ankles while playing soccer.

This article talks about how to strengthen your ankles while playing soccer and will give you an idea about exercise which is important for your ankles and we will provide you some suggestion for cleats.

You can do following exercise for strengthening your ankles. These are provided by Stana Landon from active.com. Try them:

Ankle Inversion

In this you have to sit with your legs straight out in front of you and have to turn your foot inward as far as possible and then you have to hold for few seconds, you can repeat this for several time, this exercise will help you strengthening your ankles while playing.

Ankle Eversion

In this exercise you have to sit with your legs straight out in front of you and then you have to turn your foot outward as far as possible and then you have to hold this for few seconds and then this exercise you can repeat for several times, this exercise is very easy and it will help you to strengthening you ankles while playing. Don’t confuse with above given exercise.

In above given exercise you have to inward your foot and in this exercise you have to outward your foot so don’t confuse.

Ankle Alphabet

This exercise is simple, you have to sit with your legs out in front of you and then you have to draw letters of the alphabet with your toes, you have to make it A to Z and then have to repeat this several times. You can also hang your ankle and foot over the edge of a bed for full mobility.

Achilles Tendon Stretching

Sit with your legs straight out, and use a towel, and loop it around the bottom of your feet, then pull the towel toward to your chest until a stretch, and then you have to hold for few seconds. You can repeat this several times for better results.

According to Sam Platte from TopCleats.com, here are some suggestions for best soccer cleats with ankle support –

Nike Superfly 6 Pro FG Flyknit Mercurial Soccer Cleats

Nike is well known brand for cleats and Nike is producing one of the best cleats in the world. You can choose this product for supporting your ankles. These cleats are good, its design is cool and impressive, and Ronaldo, Neymar and many international players are wearing these cleats. Nike is providing great comfort, and you can easily move your feet while playing soccer so you can choose this for ankle stability.

Adidas Men’s Predator 18.3 Firm Ground Soccer Shoes

You can choose this product for its impressive look and its durability. Adidas is one of the best shoe makers in the world and with this product they are providing great comfort and amazing design which is amazing. This product is good for your ankle because it will give you ankle stability with its extended sock. You will feel natural while wearing Predators.

Adidas Copa X 17.1 FG Cleat Men’s Soccer Cleats

As above mentioned Adidas is known for its durability and you can choose this product if you want durable cleats. This product is providing a great support for ankles and this is very light and flexible. It has great style and it comes with dual lock collar (more about it read here) which gives a different look. If you want shoes which comes with great style and with good ankle support then you can choose these.

NIKE Men’s Hypervenom Phantom III

These soccer cleats comes with a comfortable insole and great design, this product will give you an amazing experience while playing soccer, and it will give you a great ankle support. As per reviews of customers it is surprisingly long lasting. Its shock absorption helps you when you play longer so you can choose this one for its comfort.

Conclusion

As you can see in above article that you can strengthening your ankle while playing soccer by wearing good cleats and you can also try exercises for strengthening your ankle. You can also use compression wraps which is used to prevent swelling so this can help your ankle feel better.