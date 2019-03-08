David Irving smokes marijuana blunt, reveals he's done with NFL (Video)

Cowboys defensive end David Irving really loves cannabis — so much so that he’s willing to choose it over his NFL career, apparently.

Irving has been suspended indefinitely by the league, due to his third violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, which caused him to blast the league over its stance on cannabis on Instagram.

And he’s now continuing to go further down that road, using social media to do something that now cannot be undone. Irving did an Instagram live stream on Thursday night, during which he smoked a blunt, then revealed that he loves football, but is done with the NFL.

David Irving explains why he's done with football while smoking a blunt *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/qziG3DLyJt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2019

Cowboys DT David Irving says he’s retiring from the NFL, saying he has concussions every day, has crashed his car multiple times after games, and refuses to become addicted to the painkillers the League forces on guys pic.twitter.com/NcfcG6vjXZ — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 8, 2019

Bold career move by Irving.