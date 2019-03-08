Delicious Paleo Diet recipes for you

If you are following a Paleo diet for a while and you are bored with cooking and eating a limited number of dishes, then you have come to the right place to explore. Here, we bring you a few ways you can make your Paleo diet interesting. Read on to know more about a few of the delicious Paleo diet recipe ideas.

Swedish Style Meatballs

If you want some tasty Paleo meat dishes for lunch or dinner, then meatballs in sauce is a good option. Adding spices to the meatballs in addition to oil and coconut milk gives a very nice flavor. If you want to relax after a long day, then preparing this dish will be worth it. You can include your family in cooking, by asking them to contribute. This way, you get to spend more time with your family and have fun cooking. Swedish meatballs are a healthy option to choose if you are following a Paleo diet.

Fried Honey Banana

It’s evening and you are craving for some snacks. Rather than preparing a whole meal, make a quick Paleo snack. It’s easy to make and won’t make a mess of your kitchen, this is the perfect Paleo diet recipe idea when you are a little hungry between lunch and dinner. Slice the bananas and add some coconut oil in a pan. You can also use butter instead of coconut oil if you like the taste better. Fry the bananas until they are crispy and brown. When the bananas are done, add honey on the top to give them a sweet flavor. You can make this recipe for one or for a group of people as a snack. It is always a good idea when you are hungry or short of time.

Greek Salad

Want to eat something that is light and healthy for you? Then think no more. Greek salad is the best option and a great one from Paleo diet recipe ideas to cook from the ingredients that you already have at home. All you need is tomatoes, onions, cucumber, olives, some herbs, and a little olive oil. If you don’t have any one of the above ingredients, then you can skip it. The salad will taste as good. This type of salad is light and something different from your regular diet. If you want to make it more delicious, you can try adding fish to it. Just bake the fish, cut it into pieces and add it to the salad. Add some cheese to it to make it look and taste good.

Sesame spiced tuna

You can cook tuna at home. It is an easy recipe to make and elegant too if you want to serve it to your guests at dinner. The sesame spiced tuna is filled with nutrition and thus, it is considered as a very healthy Paleo diet recipe idea. All you need is tuna, sesame seeds and spices and herbs for flavor. It turns out to be crispy and juicy when cooked properly. Not only will your guests enjoy this savory dish but you will get compliments for it. Thus, many purposes served with one dish.

Anytime, you are bored with the eating the same diet and want to try something new that is the paleo diet; we suggest you cook a dish from the above-given Paleo diet recipe ideas and take a break from the routine diet.