Is Luis Suarez dating a girlfriend? Does he have a wife? (Photos)

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is known for his ability to score goals, as he has has 16 in just 25 games of play, putting him in second place in that category, trailing only Lionel Messi (24).

Suarez has always been known as a finisher, and he has a propensity to come up big in clutch games — when it matters most. That’s what got him transferred to Barcelona in the first place, as the team was looking for a scorer to replace Neymar.

Suarez is doing pretty well for himself off the court, too, as he’s been married to the beautiful Sofia Balbi. The two tied the knot in 2009, and they have two children. Check out some photos of her below.