Is Philippe Coutinho dating a girlfriend? Does he have a wife? (Photos)

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has struggled on the pitch this season, as he’s completely disappeared in a number of matches, while his teammates — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi — are attempting to pick up the slack on the scoring side.

Coutinho has only four goals and two assists in 24 matches thus far this season, causing some to wonder what the club may do with him going forward.

For now, though, Coutinho will need to continue to try to find his stride, and regain his confidence, which appears to be lacking a bit.

He is, however, doing well for himself off the pitch, as he’s married to his wife, Aine. The two got married back in 2012, and are blessed with two children. You can check out some photos of her below.