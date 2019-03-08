Look: Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining Raiders in video, sparks trade rumors

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown could be traded over the next few days, if not sooner, and the latest rumors have him joining the Raiders.

It was initially reported that Brown was being traded to the Bills, but that move fell through, when it was said that AB indicated he wouldn’t report to Buffalo if traded there.

So while it initially appeared as if the Steelers had all the leverage, Brown may have a bit more than we believed, so Pittsburgh may have to trade him to a team that he’ll actually want to play for.

Enter the Raiders.

The franchise is set to relocate to Las Vegas, where Brown can enjoy all the night life the city has to offer, and can bro it up with Floyd Mayweather Jr., if he chooses. He’ll be the unquestioned star on offense, and should see tons of targets throughout the season, allowing him to put up big numbers. And AB, apparently, wants to go there, which he indicated on an Instagram live story on Friday. Brown was seen working out in black and grey gear, and the following was overheard while he was doing bent-over rows:

“Got the black and grey on already!”

He also teased a “big announcement” that apparently will be coming in the next 24 hours.

Antonio Brown says something could happen in less than 24 hours 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXfW9lj1Jk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 8, 2019

The Steelers likely cannot wait to rid themselves of the headache that AB has created, so we believe a trade will come very soon. Stay tuned.