Look: Khloe Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson's cheating on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has stuck by her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, despite all the cheating rumors about him reportedly hooking up with other women throughout their relationship.

The most recent instance came when Thompson supposedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods (who you can see photos of here). That caused Khloe’s camp to announce that she and Thompson were calling it quits, and that they would no longer be dating.

Khloe has surprisingly remained fairly quiet about it all for the most part — until recently. She’s done some serious subtweeting on her Instagram live story over the past few hours, and we were able to capture all of it. Check out some of the highlights below.

She began with some shots of her daughter, making sure to show that she’ll still raise young True — even if she has to do it on her own.

Then came the inspiration quotes, which were major subliminal shots at Thompson. Notice how it states “every single thing that has happened to you has happened exactly as it meant to?” Basically saying, they’re now broken up, and that was always going to be the end result.

And then the “maybe we held on a little too long” is likely her way of saying they should’ve ended the relationship sooner. Remember, she did give him a pass when he was caught cheating in the past.

Here are a few other recent photos of Khloe, who appears to be doing OK, despite everything.