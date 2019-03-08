Culture

Look: Nicki Minaj takes world by storm, owns the stage on European tour

By March 8, 2019

By: |

Pop star Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular celebrities in the world, due to her ability to completely dominate the stage.

Minaj is often on tour — giving her fans the ability to enjoy her amazing performances, with her showing she can not only sing, but also dance.

She’s currently on tour in Europe, with her next show scheduled for Saturday, when she’ll perform for thousands of fans in Floirac, France.

Lucky for us, she’s been giving her social media followers a preview of what the action at her concerts has looked like. You can check it out below, with her latest post from a few hours ago.

View this post on Instagram

#NotOneOfMyBestDaysGuys 😩 #Tidal in #Norway 💖

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Check out this crown!

View this post on Instagram

Lookin Trinidadian‼️ #NickiWRLDTour

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Here she is with her entourage.

View this post on Instagram

#NotOneOfMyBestDaysGuys 😩 #Tidal in #Norway 💖

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

View this post on Instagram

Promise? 🇵🇱

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Looks like an epic tour so far.

