Look: President Donald Trump caught with Chinese owner of prostitution day spa

President Donald Trump is in a bit of hot water currently, as he was seen hanging out with someone that’s under criminal investigation.

Trump held his annual Super Bowl watch party at the Mar-A-Lago country club in West Palm Beach recently, except the woman he was seen talking to and smiling with is the owner of the Jupiter day spa that was the subject of a prostitution sting. That same day spa, Orchids of Asia, serviced Patriots owner Robert Kraft, on the morning of the AFC title game (Jan. 20). This is interesting because Kraft and Trump are good friends.

The woman’s name is Li Yang, and she even snapped a selfie showing herself alongside Trump.

BIG: President Trump cheered Kraft’s New England Patriots to victory with the owner of the “spa” where Kraft was arrested. https://t.co/CS57w5QBfG pic.twitter.com/eshym8c8R7 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 8, 2019

Yang is 45 years old, and is apparently a self-made entrepreneur. Her family owns other day spas in Florida, in addition to Orchids of Asia. As for Trump, he has yet to comment on the photo.