Look: Rob Gronkowski puts Boston house up for sale, sparking retirement rumors

It’s still unclear whether or not tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the Patriots in 2019, or if he’ll elect to retire, but a recent development points toward the latter being the favorite at the current time.

Gronk has put his bachelor pad penthouse loft up for sale, according to Boston Magazine. The 2100 square-foot penthouse was purchased by Gronk for $1.9 million, and is now on the market.

The loft is pretty much the exact type of place we would envision Gronk living in, as you can see from these photos below (via the official listing).

Maybe Gronk and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, are just looking to buy a house and start a family? (Joking)