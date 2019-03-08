Martellus Bennett reacts to his brother, Michael, getting traded to Patriots

The New England Patriots are apparently big fans of the Bennett brothers, as they worked out a trade with the Eagles on Friday, and will acquire a pass-rusher that will likely help absorb the loss of Trey Flowers in free agency.

New England and Philadelphia agreed to terms on a trade that will send defensive end Michael Bennett to Foxboro, in exchange for two late-round 2020 draft picks.

#Eagles are likely to receive a 2020 5th round draft pick from the Patriots for Michael Bennett and a 2020 7th rounder, NFL sources said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2019

The Patriots letting another team pay Trey Flowers $16 million a year while they pay Michael Bennett half that (and not screw up their comp pick) is the most Patriots shit ever. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 8, 2019

The Patriots appear to have won this trade, as they’ve been known to do. Bennett will be motivated to return to a Super Bowl, and his low cap hit allows the team to allocate their money elsewhere — possibly to sign a receiver (or two).

Michael’s brother, Martellus, who played for the Patriots, had a funny reaction to the trade.

👀👀👀. Shiiitttttttt — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 8, 2019

Even more interesting is that Martellus apparently now wants to play for the Patriots again.

Michael and Martellus Bennett always have wanted to play together. Now that the Patriots are trading for Michael, Martellus is interested in coming out of retirement to join his brother in New England, per a source. Then would be the McCourty and Bennett Bros. in New England. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2019

The Patriots had two brothers playing alongside each other in their secondary in 2018, with Devin and Jason McCourty. Could the Bennett bros follow suit?