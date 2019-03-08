Martellus Bennett reacts to his brother, Michael, getting traded to Patriots

The New England Patriots are apparently big fans of the Bennett brothers, as they worked out a trade with the Eagles on Friday, and will acquire a pass-rusher that will likely help absorb the loss of Trey Flowers in free agency.
New England and Philadelphia agreed to terms on a trade that will send defensive end Michael Bennett to Foxboro, in exchange for two late-round 2020 draft picks.
The Patriots appear to have won this trade, as they’ve been known to do. Bennett will be motivated to return to a Super Bowl, and his low cap hit allows the team to allocate their money elsewhere — possibly to sign a receiver (or two).
Michael’s brother, Martellus, who played for the Patriots, had a funny reaction to the trade.
Even more interesting is that Martellus apparently now wants to play for the Patriots again.
The Patriots had two brothers playing alongside each other in their secondary in 2018, with Devin and Jason McCourty. Could the Bennett bros follow suit?
