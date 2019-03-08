NASCAR drivers Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell trade punches in qualifier (Video)

NASCAR race weekends are always full of action — but generally, Fridays are fairly quiet. After all, Fridays are reserved for qualifiers, and not really much else.

Don’t tell that to Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell, though.

The two got into it at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, in the qualifier that led up to Sunday’s race. It first began as a shouting match, but it wasn’t long until punches were thrown — as you can see in the video below. McDowell threw the first punch, which resulted in Suarez throwing him to the ground.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1104184390786134021

Both Suarez and McDowell explained their sides of the story afterward.

"It's just a lack of respect."@Daniel_SuarezG explains why he decided to have a visit with @Mc_Driver during #BuschPole qualifying. pic.twitter.com/wMwBallgPi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 9, 2019

"[Daniel Suárez] tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it."- Michael McDowell pic.twitter.com/xYlyMYYiUw — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 9, 2019

There’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned NASCAR fight. Sunday’s race should be a good one.