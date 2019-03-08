Pro Wrestling Legend Reveals How WWE Hall Of Famers Are Selected

One of the highlights during WWE WrestleMania weekend is the annual Hall of Fame ceremony, and this year the event is taking place at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the night before WrestleMania 35.

So far, WWE has announced that Degeneration-X, The Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson will be joining the Hall of Fame this year, making Shawn Michaels a two-time inductee, as he was previously inducted as a singles star.

In a new interview conducted for FOX News, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his Hall of Fame induction, and what it means to have the honor bestowed upon a WWE performer.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is the number one thing that you’re shooting for,” said Slaughter. “You don’t win titles, you earn titles, and to earn the right to be a Hall of Famer and voted in by your peers — I was unanimously voted in. I was still wrestling, actually, and it was a great honor. I knew what it was like for me to think of what I wanted to say, who I wanted to thank. And as anything, there’s time limits. Wrestlers can talk the chrome off a bumper, so you have to try to get it all into one 10-minute conversation — your whole career, your whole life and who to thank.

“So it’s a pretty big deal and I really enjoyed it,” Slaughter added. “This year it’s going to be at the Barclays Center, and I look forward to it because it’s my favorite time of the week when I hear the stories and hear who they thank and how they got there.”

It is expected that WWE will be announcing more names for this year’s Hall of Fame class in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, and the ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 6th, going head-to-head with ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden.