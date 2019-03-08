The Betting Window for March 8-10

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can be handed a bag of money and get your feelings so hurt by people’s boos that you completely unravel and attack the crux of your profession!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Shawn Porter -400 over Yordenis Ugas ($30)

Blagoi Ivanov -130 over Ben Rothwell ($10)

Derrick Lewis +175 over Junior dos Santos ($5)

Tim Boetsch +110 over Omari Akhmedov ($5)

Liam Williams -2500 over Joe Mullender ($50)

-Hot damn, that was quite the run for Big Ben, wasn’t it?! Tapping Josh Barnett, flattening Overeem, and looking like a revitalized freight-train barrelling through the station…and a loss to JDS, and a two-year PED suspension, and now here he is at 37, not having fought in nearly three years. I want to pick him, but three years is a long, long time from the age of 34 to 37, and Ivanov isn’t a can or close to it.

-With Lewis, I’m betting small, and gun to my head, I’ll take JDS to win, but Junior isn’t near his prime any more, and Lewis has killshot power that can nuke whatever JDS wants to do.

-Give me a break with Williams, I picked three heads-or-tails fight, and one semi-favorite, and I didn’t even pick a -5000 or -10000 favorite.

Last Week: $ -5.99

Year To Date: $ -45.02

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.