The HOVG Podcast: John Kruk

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Kruk.
The three-time All-Star and current MLB analyst talks to the boys about the importance of young women playing baseball, why he took over the head coaching gig for his daughter’s softball team what it was like digging in against Randy Johnson.
Former MLB All-Star John Kruk takes over as Seacrest (Fla.) head softball coach
Seacrest Softball Coach John Kruk Warns Against Children Specializing in One Sport
