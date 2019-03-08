The HOVG Podcast: John Kruk

By: The Hall of Very Good | March 8, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Kruk.

The three-time All-Star and current MLB analyst talks to the boys about the importance of young women playing baseball, why he took over the head coaching gig for his daughter’s softball team what it was like digging in against Randy Johnson.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Got to check out the new batting cages ⁦@DICKS⁩ yesterday. Really cool to take some swings to figure out which bat best fits you. Wish they would have thought of this sooner! pic.twitter.com/cxhF5lSRe6 — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) February 28, 2019

Former MLB All-Star John Kruk takes over as Seacrest (Fla.) head softball coach

Seacrest Softball Coach John Kruk Warns Against Children Specializing in One Sport

