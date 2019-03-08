Touch ‘em All: 5 Thoughtful Baseball Gifts for Kids Who Love the Sport

Peanuts and Cracker Jack.

It may be the iconic snack for a baseball game, but it’s not going to cut it for a gift at the next birthday. Your favorite baseball player loves the sport, but he might think you’re playing a prank.

Why not try one of our ideas for baseball gifts instead? Here’s the ultimate list of our top 5 most-loved gift ideas.

1. A Baseball Movie

Whether your baseball guy’s favorite team is the Mets or another team, any baseball movie will trip his trigger. Here are some ideas for good movies to buy:

The Sandlot

The Rookie

Trouble with the Curve

Hardball

The Benchwarmers

Moneyball

42

Angels In the Outfield

Million Dollar Arm

Field of Dreams

Rookie of the Year

This list is by no means all-encompassing. There are so many more, and they all capture that nostalgic feeling of America’s favorite pastimes. Take a few minutes to do your research before you choose one so you don’t overlook the best choice for your guy.

2. Comfy Apparel for Baseball Gifts

Athletes sweat, and that means they do a lot of laundry. Want to get them a gift they’ll use for sure? Go with some fun new clothes.

We like youth baseball socks or soft sleep shirts. Even new t-shirts to practice in are great, in particular if they have funny baseball sayings like “Baseball is my job” or “School is important, but baseball is importanter.”

Of course, a baseball cap, sunglasses, or gloves are all perfect for the all-star hitter in your life, too.

3. Accessories for Things They Already Have

Can’t afford an expensive game system, or even the new game? Those things do get pricey. Why not try to help accessorize what they already have?

For example, a game controller wrap that goes with their baseball addiction will go a long way. Get one with a baseball motif, like red stitching and leather texture.

Bonus–they won’t fight over whose is whose because the controllers will be easy to tell apart.

4. Speed Gun or Other Equipment

For your favorite pitcher in the family, a speed gun is a great gift. They’ll be able to measure how fast their ball goes, and you bet their friends will want to try and throw faster.

Every athlete needs new equipment, too. Why not get him a new glove or the helmet he’s had his eye? New bat bags and baseballs are also well-used baseball equipment that often need replacing.

5. Funky Extras

There are always unique items for kids and teens who aren’t quite as mainstream. Things like baseball action figures or a bean bag chair are great gifts.

You can also find a portable mister for them to take on hot days. The dugout can get scorching hot in the summer, and a cool mist will help. Keep your guy cool with an out-of-the-ordinary gift.

For Sports Fans Everywhere

For baseball fans, baseball gifts are the ultimate birthday surprise. Whether you go with movies, apparel, accessories, equipment, or something funky, he’s sure to love it.

Take time to send a thoughtful message with your gift and choose something they’ll really love.

For more helpful ideas and the latest baseball news, contact us.