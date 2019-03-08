UFC 235 Does Good PPV Sales

Jon Jones continues to be money at the pay-per-view box office for the UFC. Dave Meltzer reports early estimates for UFC 235’s PPV sales are strong – in the 520,000-650,000 range.

UFC 235 was a stacked card, with Jones defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Anthony Smith, Kamaru Usman winning the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren making his long-awaited octagon debut.

Jones’s return to the cage last December at UFC 232 sold around 700,000 PPVs, so he’s a proven commodity still at this point. The only other fighters able to pull in numbers these days are Conor McGregor, who spends most of his time on the sidelines, and the recently retired Georges St-Pierre. The good news for the UFC is that Jones is eager to stay active this year.

Click here for the PPV buyrates for every UFC PPV in history.