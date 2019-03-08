MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Mar 8/19

By March 8, 2019

Sep 22, 2017; Saitama, Japan; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) defeats Ulka Sasaki (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susumu Nagao-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 421.5
2 2 14 T.J. Dillashaw 411.5
3 3 2 Jussier Formiga 136
4 4 3 Joseph Benavidez 134
5 5 5 Deiveson Figueiredo 95
6 7 4 Ray Borg 70
7 9 John Moraga 59
8 10 7 Alexandre Pantoja 58.5
9 11 8 Alex Perez 48.5
10 12 6 Wilson Reis 46
11 13 Joseph Morales 20
12 17 15 Kai Kara-France 9.5
13 15 12 Eric Shelton 9
14 15 11 Magomed Bibulatov 8
15 NR 10 Rogerio Bontorin 5
16 19 Jenel Lausa 3.5
17 20 Elias Garcia 0
17 NR Raulian Paiva 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

