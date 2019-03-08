UND Hockey: Senior Weekend is Here

This season, I’ve read a lot of comments about the makeup of the University of North Dakota hockey team. While this season hasn’t been as successful, there were still many amazing moments and storylines. Some younger players have taken big steps forward and next season should make a bigger impact on the team.

Just for the record, this season’s team isn’t all coach Berry’s recruits. Some of the current players committed under former head coach Dave Hakstol. Stick tap to Brad Schlossman, he broke down the current players and who they committed under. Coach Berry had a big hand in recruiting the 2016 NCAA title team and this weekend UND will honor four remaining players from that historic team.

Committed under Hakstol/Berry/Jackson

Rhett Gardner, Sr (DAL)

Hayden Shaw, Sr

Joel Janatuinen, sr

Zach Yon, Jr

Dixon Bowen, Jr

Andrew Peski, Jr

Matt Kiersted, So

Gabe Bast, So

Collin Adams, So (NYI)

Grant Mismash, So (NSH)

Mark Senden, Fr

Jackson Keane, Fr

Committed under Berry/Jackson/Shaw

Nick Jones, Sr

Ryan Anderson, Sr

Colton Poolman, Jr

Ludvig Hoff, Jr

Cole Smith, Jr

Casey Johnson, Jr

Peter Thome, So (CBJ)

Jordan Kawaguchi, So

Josh Rieger, So

Gavin Hain, Fr (PHI)

Jonny Tychonick, Fr (OTT)

Adam Scheel, Fr

Jasper Weatherby, Fr (SJS)

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Fr (OTT)

The Last home series?

Based on where UND is currently sitting in the standings. More than likely, this will be last home series of the 2018-19 season. To get home ice, UND needs a lot of help. The Fighting Hawks are four points behind the Broncos. Basically, they need Western Michigan to get swept. UND also needs to sweep the Mavericks. Both scenarios are possible, but not likely. I am not doubting that UND can sweep UNO, they’re not a very good hockey team. But, Western Michigan isn’t going to get swept by the RedHawks, they’re a gigantic dumpster fire.

How UND can still get home ice in the first round of league playoffs⬇️ *Full Omaha preview: https://t.co/UGwgKmT6yZ pic.twitter.com/JBvYIAvMfG — Danielle Podlaski (@dani_podlaski) March 7, 2019

Looking at my crystal ball, I don’t see Miami sweeping Western Michigan. Yes, the games are in Oxford, but in two previous games, the Broncos swept the RedHawks (3-4 L, 2-3 L). Now, neither team is playing very good right now. Western is 3-5-0 the last eight games. Miami is 2-6-0 the last eight games. So, you’re saying there’s a chance.

The Class of 2019

During the Wednesday media day, there was some discussion about the senior class and how big the incoming freshman class was during the 2015-16 season. There were 11 players. Four of them remain. Could you imagine if that class had stayed in tack?

Mike Gornall – Transferred to RPI.

Brock Boeser – NHL Vancouver.

Shane Gersich – NHL/AHL Washington.

Joel Janatuinen – with team, undisclosed ailment.

Hayden Shaw – Still with the team.

Matej Tomek – Transferred to UNO.

Ryan Anderson – Still with the team.

Christian Wolanin – NHL/AHL Ottawa.

Rhett Gardner – Still with the team.

Danys Chartrand – Left team, never played a game in two seasons.

Chris Wilkie – Transferred to CC.