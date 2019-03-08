WWE News: ‘WrestleMania’ Main Event Plans, Another Sign That Dean Ambrose Is Leaving, WWE Urging Realism In Rousey Angle

Last week on Raw, WWE announced that The Shield will be teaming up to face Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin at Fastlane on Sunday, in a big six-man tag team match.

The bout likely will be one of, if not the final match The Shield has in WWE, as Dean Ambrose prepares to leave the company when his contract expires in April.

Despite ongoing rumors and belief that Dean Ambrose might not be leaving WWE, we reported earlier this week that officials in the company are still very much under the impression that The Lunatic Fringe is on his way out after his deal expires.

In what looks to be another big sign that Ambrose is indeed leaving WWE in April, The PPG Paints Arena is advertising that The Shield will be making its “final” appearance in Pittsburgh on Raw this coming Monday night.

“The Shield Returns to Pittsburgh for the Final Time!” reads the advertisement on the arena website.

It remains unclear what type of role Ambrose might play at WrestleMania 35, as he is believed to be under contract with the company until shortly after the PPV.

WWE Urging Realism In Rousey Angle

As seen on WWE Raw this week, Ronda Rousey assaulted Becky Lynch with very stiff, very real looking shots, and in a new, expletive laden video, claimed she ditched the script and did what she wanted to do on the show this week.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has instructed Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to play up the realism heading into their WrestleMania match. Furthermore, Rousey was instructed to handle Lynch on Raw this week the same way she would in a real MMA fight, but to make sure she didn’t hurt or injure Lynch in the process.

Likewise, Lynch wanted Charlotte Flair to hit her as hard as she could during the Kendo stick beatdown in order to leave legitimate bruises and marks on her body. As for the recent Twitter battle between Rousey and Lynch, the jury remains out as to whether not the war took a turn into shoot territory.

In related news, The Observer reports that the current plan in WWE is for either Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins or Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch to main event WrestleMania 35.

Prior to Roman Reigns announcing his leukemia battle and WWE leave back in October of 2018, the plan was for Reigns to defend his Universal Title at WrestleMania 35 in the main event and for Charlotte Flair to face Becky Lynch.