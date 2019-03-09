4 Tips to choosing Bus and Limo Rentals For your Weddings

Bus and limo rentals come in handy when you are planning a wedding. This is because a limo guarantees that the groom and the bride will arrive at the event in style. After all, a wedding only happens once in a lifetime and you therefore want to make it memorable. Bus rentals, on the other hand make it easier to transport the people in your inner circle such as relatives and friends. The other advantage is that none of your guests gets lost while on their way to the event. However, choosing Party Bus Pittsburgh can be tricky for a beginner. This is due to the fact there are some issues that you have to factor into to avoid running your wedding transport. Here is a list of tips that can help you in choosing bus and Limo rentals for your forthcoming wedding.

Consider the Route Terrain

Your choice of a Limo should be guided by the terrain of the route that you will use while going to the venue of the wedding. This is because there are some Limos that are designed to be only used on smooth roads while others are ideal for rough terrains. An SUV Limo such as Hammer is ideal for rough roads while a Bentley is recommended for a route that’s not bumpy. If you pick a Bentley for an off road route, you and your guests will not enjoy the ride and the worst is that the vehicle might breakdown before you reach your destination.

Stick to the Wedding Theme

Wedding buses and Limo come in a wide variety of colors and design. You should therefore narrow down to buses and Limo that blends with the theme of the wedding. If for instance the theme of your wedding is vintage, it’s important you pick vintage Limo and buses. This helps in maintaining the appeal of the event. In fact, you should hire your buses and Limo from a big company as you will have many options to choose from. If the rentals company has been around for many years, they will certainly be able to customize their vehicles to match with your event theme even if you don’t ask them to do so.

Passenger Capacity

When selecting buses and Limo, it’s important you first approximate the number of people that will require transport. This will help you in knowing the number of vehicles you will need to hire. If you want to cater for the transport of everyone that will be at the wedding, it’s advisable you pick vehicles with big passenger capacity. This helps in ensuring that little time is spent in moving people from the wedding venue to the reception party.

Focus on the Budget

Budget is crucial when hiring buses and Limo. This is because most companies charge an hourly rate. Regardless of that, you want the vehicles to drop and pick your guests to ensure that they don’t get stranded at the venue after the wedding is over. You should therefore look for a company that charges a fair rate to avoid disappointments on such a big day. You can get a fair deal by comparing the charges of different bus and limo rentals in Pittsburgh. If you are on a low budget, you should only focus on the transport that will be used by the people that matter the most such as the groom’s parents, bride’s parents, groomsmen and bridesmaid. The other guests can use their own means of transportation.