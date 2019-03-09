Hawks fans troll D'Angelo Russell with 'snitch' chants (Video)

D’Angelo Russell has resurrected his career in Brooklyn, but that doesn’t necessarily mean NBA fans have forgotten what took place during his tenure in Los Angeles.

Russell outed former Lakers guard Nick Young for his involvement with one particular woman, which effectively ended his relationship with pop star Iggy Azalea.

Hawks fans reminded Russell of that during Saturday’s game, when he went to the line to attempt a pair of free throws. Here’s what he had to hear while preparing to shoot:

“You’re a snitch!” Hawks fans yelled.

D-Lo knocked down both free throws as Hawks fans chanted “You’re a snitch!” pic.twitter.com/5WxlweH7JT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2019

Russell didn’t seem to be fazed at all, as he calmly sank both free throws.