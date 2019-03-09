Instagram is one of the popular social media sites, with over a billion active users. It is a great place to post your videos, images, and interact with other users. Over time, Instagram has evolved and with it are more users. It is not only used for social interaction, but many businesses use Instagram to advertise their brands, which helps them increase sales and conversions.

Also, unique, talented individuals such as photographers, chefs, and fitness lovers use Instagram to showcase their skills. To fulfill your objectives, you need to have a high number of followers and likes, which boosts your brand and gives it that legit look. This article will guide any Instagram users on how to increase post likes:

1) Buy Likes

This is a quick and effective way of acquiring more Instagram likes on your posts fast. Most influential personalities also buy likes, and so should you. Their accounts tend to depict a credible brand, and they get to attract more followers due to the high level of engagement.

If you have been wondering how to get more Instagram likes and how the whole process works, well you can purchase them online and save yourself the hassle of engaging in promotional campaigns. Many websites offer this service, but not all are effective. Credible platforms will only sell real engagement. You only have to pay depending on the likes you want on your posts and immediately receive the likes. You can choose between the likes being trickled down slowly or have them delivered instantly.

2) Post Only High-Quality Content

If appearance did not matter, then celebrities would post unfiltered content. Instagram users are naturally attracted to quality videos, photos, and captions. Your photos should be professionally taken. You could use quality camera apps if you are doing this yourself. It would help if you used filters that increase contrast and give warmer tones. This will get you more likes. Also, make sure that your captions are eye-catching, entertaining, and informative. You can write a story that relates to your brand, use famous quotes, or ask a question. Do not write an extremely long caption and do not spam your followers with posts. It is also good to add hashtags that are trending, relevant, and local on your caption.

3) Post at the Right Time

You need to a post at the most active hours to get more likes. Instagram users also have schedules that they follow like work, school, and sleep. During these activities, they will not be able to use their accounts. If you post during work hours or late in the night, your followers will not see your post. Over lunch break and from 5pm to 10pm are the best times to post. Weekdays especially Friday get the least number of active users compared to weekends. Posting on Sunday will give your posts more likes since most users use their phones and PCs more often and for longer.