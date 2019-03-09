How To Watch Porter vs Ugas Live Stream Online

One of the best athletes in boxing steps back into the ring, as WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter will fight Yordenis Ugas. The bout will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif, on Saturday night. Last year in September, Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs) became a two-time champion in the 147-pound category, as he took the coveted WBC title by defeating Danny Garcia through undisputed verdict in one of the best fights of 2018.

Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs), has a point to prove with being the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist. This will be the biggest fight of his career with an eight-fight winning streak. He earned the chance to fight Porter, by defeating Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo on the Porter-Garcia undercard. According to some of the boxing experts, it is nothing more than a stay-busy fight for Porter, that leads to probable boxing matches with WBA champion Keith Thurman, IBF titleholder Errol Spence Jr., WBO winner Terence Crawford or WBA “regular” champ Manny Pacquiao. We will have to wait and see, if Ugas can silence his critics and will cause an upset or will Porter prevail and move 1 step closer to a unification bout?

How to watch the Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas boxing match live streaming free online?

Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas commences on Saturday, March 9. The main card begins at 8 p.m., with Porter and Ugas expected to make the walk to the ring for the main event at around 9:30 p.m.

The bout between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Porter will contest at the venue for the 2nd time, while it will be the 1st time for Yordenis Ugas at the venue.

Let’s look at the avenues to watch the boxing bout.

Fox Sports: Official Channel

The premier boxing Champions has a tie-up with the fox sports to provide the fans with the most amazing experience to watch the bout between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas.

To watch the match, you have to activate your subscription by signing in with your provider.

Dazn

Dazn is also a great platform to watch the boxing match between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas. You can watch it live and on demand. Watch all the events starting from the 1st undercard to the main event.

Dazn costs you at $ 9.99 a month and the 1st month absolutely free. Start your free trial. Read the reviews before starting.

Watch the boxing match between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas on mobile

Nowadays with technology growing at an increasing rate, the fans can watch their favorite sport on the go. And same goes with the boxing match between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas. All you require is a mobile phone and a good internet.

Fox Sports Go app

The Fox Sports Go is the app to watch the live boxing match between Shawn Porter and Yordenis Ugas. You can also live stream the biggest sporting events.

The app is compatible with all the latest on iOS or Android. To watch on your mobile phone, you have to download it from the app store for iPhone users and Google play for android users.

Watch Porter vs Yordenis Ugas online using a VPN

The fans in the US can watch Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas match live online easily. They should have a Fox Sports subscription. But, fans outside the US, cannot watch as the channel is geo-restricted. Therefore, to watch Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas match from anywhere in the world and on any device, you can use a VPN

Here is how to use a VPN?

Choose the fastest VPN and Download the VPN app for your device Subscribe to it Select the US server location and connect to it Go to Fox Sports website from the browser Find the live stream and watch the boxing bout

And that is how you can watch the boxing match? Follow the article, and you will be covered.