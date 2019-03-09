How to watch UFC Fight Night 146 live stream online, or on TV

MMA fans are getting fired up for UFC Fight Night 146, when two of the most entertaining heavyweights in the sport — Junior dos Santos and Derrick Lewis — will go toe-to-toe in the main event at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

It’s expected that dos Santos and Lewis will trade plenty of blows, and it’s highly unlikely that fight will go the distance. We won’t be surprised at all if that one ends with a highlight-reel knockout, as both of those fighters love to take it to their opponent.

Dos Santos once held the heavyweight title, but a slew of injuries, and some tough losses, have prevented him from recapturing it. Lewis is coming off a loss of his own, when he was submitted by Daniel Cormier in the second round of a bout back in November.

Buckle up and get ready for a great fight. We’ll provide you with the details to watch it.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night 146 online

Start time (Undercard): 5:00 p.m. ET

Start time (Main card): 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Watch online/live stream: ESPN+

Watch on TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), DAZN

Make sure to tune in and enjoy the action on Saturday night.