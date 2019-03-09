Look: Clay Matthews, beautiful TV star wife Casey Noble welcome baby into world

Clay Matthews’ future with the Green Bay Packers is uncertain, as he’s set to hit free agency next week, and it’s sure looking like the team isn’t going to look to re-sign him — unless he settles for a cap-friendly, one-year deal.

Matthews continues to do well for himself off the field, though, as he and his wife, Casey Nobles, welcomed a baby boy into the world. Sports Gossip obtained some photos, and reported that the boy’s name is Colton.

Nobles is the star of HGTV’s “Design On A Dime,” in case you didn’t recognize her from the show.