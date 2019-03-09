Orlando vs Birmingham live stream online channels

On Saturday, the 9th March, Birmingham will take on the Orlando at the Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama. Orlando linebacker Terence Garvin also played in the NFL. However, he’s playing great in the AAF. Even though the Apollos 40-6 triumph was an aggressive play, it was presumably Garvin, a player who impressed the most in the game.

The Apollos won their first match of the leagues well; they beat the Orlando Apollos 15-6. The defensive play of the Apollos stood out as newsworthy on Saturday, they collected six sacks and forced three turnovers. The squad is poised to create an impression against Orlando’s dynamic offense, as well. Apollos players and coaches both said that they would have a challenging situation to deal with against the Apollos on Sunday.

Time: 2 PM ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Date: 9th March 2019

Orlando vs Birmingham live streaming free channels

A quick beginning could be essential to any team’s AAF title campaign, which will make the difference at the end in April, with the league’s story set for its second weekend. You can view all the games of the Alliance of American Football on Live streaming channels.

CBS will telecast the opening few days of the AAF for national viewers. One match for each week in the next nine weeks of the season will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network. NFL Network, in the meantime, will telecast two matches every week. TNT will also telecast AAF games.

The Birmingham Iron will play the Orlando Apollos at 2 p.m., ET on Sunday, March 9th. The match will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network

1. DirecTV Now

The DirecTV Now is an option to watch the AAF match between Orlando Apollos vs Birmingham Express with the “Live a Little” pack. It costs $35 a month, which is the most reasonable base plan available in the market.

It offers 34 of the best 35 channels (the one missing channel is OWN) and 45 of the best 50 channels.

2. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a favorite streaming channel for most users. You can watch the AAF match between Orlando Apollos vs Birmingham Express with TNT and 22 of the Top 35 Cable channels.

You can watch TNT with the live streaming service. Subscription of cable TV is not required. Begin viewing with a 7-day free trial. It costs $ 45 per month.

3. PlayStation

PlayStation Vue is a live TV streaming service where you can watch the AAF match between Orlando Apollos Vs. Birmingham Express. With a monthly expense of $45, you can get the “Access” base plan, which gives over 50 channels, along with local channels and 25 of the top 35 cable channels.

The $50/month "Core" plan is the best option for sports fans because it includes regional sports networks (RSNs) and most of the professional and college sports networks.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with two distinct plans. The $25/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including ESPN and Disney Channel. The $25/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including NBC and Fox local channels.

If you subscribe to both plans, you'll receive a $10 discount. Sling also provides many "Extra" packs that you can add to your subscription.